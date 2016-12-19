Human remains found near Lake Powell may belong to Arizona man

Kane County sheriff's investigators are working to verify the identity of skeletal remains discovered by a hiker near Lake Powell on Sunday.

Investigators who responded to the area — located west of U.S. Highway 89 and less than a mile north of the state line — found numerous bones, and several items of clothing scattered for about 150 yards, according to a news release posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

A driver license and credit card belonging to Michael Theo Schimmel, from Page, Ariz., was found near the clothing, the news release said.

The remains, which have been in the area for two years or more, and clothing were sent to the state medical examiner's office for identification and to attempt to determine the cause of death, the news release said.