Cache County: Burned body sent to medical examiner for identification

A body found inside a burned vehicle in Cache County on Sunday has been sent to the state medical examiner for identification and determination of cause of death, sheriff's authorities said Monday.

The vehicle, with the body inside, was found on private property in a rural area near Petersboro, according to the Cache County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies responded to the scene at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday, the fire was not burning, and the vehicle appeared to have been burned within the past day or so, a sheriff's news release said.

The vehicle was moved to the sheriff's evidence garage so investigators and fire marshal can determine the cause of the fire.