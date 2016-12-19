Quantcast
‘Rapid succession of gunshots’ preceded fatal shooting inside Layton home, police say

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Last Updated Dec 19 2016 10:19 pm

Layton • Police detained a 19-year-old man they identified as the shooter in the Monday morning death of another man inside a Layton home.

Layton police Sgt. Clint Bobrowski said a 911 call came from the residence, at 1407 E. 275 North, at about 7:30 a.m. The male caller said he heard a "rapid succession of gunshots" inside the home.

Officers arrived to find the victim, 24-year-old Taylor James Vancamp, dead inside a bedroom.

Bobrowski said there was a physical altercation between the 19-year-old and Taylor, during which gunshots were fired.

Bobrowski said it was unclear if Taylor had a weapon, but there were multiple firearms inside the home.

He added that it was undetermined what the circumstances were — including the possibility of self-defense — leading up to the gunfire.

"We're not saying the shooter is a suspect in anything," Bobrowski said. "We don't know the specific dynamics [of the shooting.]"

The 19-year-old man remained in custody Monday evening and was still being questioned by police, Bobrowski said.

Another man and a woman living in the home also were questioned.

Bobrowski said everyone involved lived at the home.

"We believe we have no other, outstanding suspects," he said.

Detectives sought and were granted a search warrant to gather further evidence.

