‘Rapid succession of gunshots’ preceded fatal shooting inside Layton home, police say

Layton • Police detained a 19-year-old man they identified as the shooter in the Monday morning death of another man inside a Layton home.

Layton police Sgt. Clint Bobrowski said a 911 call came from the residence, at 1407 E. 275 North, at about 7:30 a.m. The male caller said he heard a "rapid succession of gunshots" inside the home.

Officers arrived to find the victim, 24-year-old Taylor James Vancamp, dead inside a bedroom.

Bobrowski said there was a physical altercation between the 19-year-old and Taylor, during which gunshots were fired.

Bobrowski said it was unclear if Taylor had a weapon, but there were multiple firearms inside the home.