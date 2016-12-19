Quantcast
Pregnant woman dies of injuries from I-15 multivehicle crash

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Dec 19 2016 10:13 pm

A truck was pushed on top of her car, which struck the back of a semitrailer.

A woman and her unborn child have died of injuries sustained in a weekend multivehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Cove Fort.

The Utah Highway Patrol on Monday confirmed that Bayley Huerta, 22, of Salt Lake City, died late Sunday. She was six months' pregnant.

The tragedy began with a minor accident involving a semitrailer rig and a snow plow in the southbound lanes of the freeway about noon Saturday near milepost 140.

As most traffic slowed approaching that icy, snowy accident scene, another semi rear-ended a pickup truck, propelling it atop Huerta's sedan. The sedan then struck the back of the semi from the original crash.

Huerta, who was driving the sedan, was flown by helicopter to the Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in very critical condition. A female passenger was taken by ambulance to the same hospital in serious condition.

Three occupants in the pickup truck were transported to the hospital in Fillmore in fair-to-serious condition; the driver of the semi that began the chain reaction crash was in serious condition, also at UVRMC.

The accident remained under investigation.

A fundraising page has been set up to help the Huerta family with medical, funeral and other expenses.

