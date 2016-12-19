Pregnant woman dies of injuries from I-15 multivehicle crash

A truck was pushed on top of her car, which struck the back of a semitrailer.

A woman and her unborn child have died of injuries sustained in a weekend multivehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Cove Fort.

The Utah Highway Patrol on Monday confirmed that Bayley Huerta, 22, of Salt Lake City, died late Sunday. She was six months' pregnant.

The tragedy began with a minor accident involving a semitrailer rig and a snow plow in the southbound lanes of the freeway about noon Saturday near milepost 140.

As most traffic slowed approaching that icy, snowy accident scene, another semi rear-ended a pickup truck, propelling it atop Huerta's sedan. The sedan then struck the back of the semi from the original crash.