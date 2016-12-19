Quantcast
Provo cops: Distracted driver turns self in after fatal hit-run

First Published      Last Updated Dec 19 2016 11:04 pm

Police have arrested a driver who was apparently using his cell phone prior to an alleged hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Provo.

About 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 62-year-old Mark Robinson, of Provo, was hit near 920 S. 400 West. The driver sped away, leaving the victim dead at the scene.

Witnesses reportedly provided a good description of the vehicle, and four hours later the 30-year-old male suspect turned himself in at Provo Police Department headquarters.

Investigation revealed that both Robinson and the driver were traveling west on 920 South at the time of the collision. Robinson was believed to have been in the middle of the traffic lane when struck, police stated.

After he turned himself in, the driver acknowledged he was using his cellphone to locate an address when he hit Robinson, police reported.

City prosecutors will screen the case for possible charges.

