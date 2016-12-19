Students, alumni upset with U.’s sex-assault response deliver letter to school president

"It was good because they started out acknowledging their misstep" with the email, said Esther Aboussou, a student and another group leader. "We weren't the only ones they heard from."

The women objected to the email's wording, saying it will have a chilling effect on male and female victims of rape, and formed the group SLC Against Sexual Assault in response.

In the email, University Police Chief Dale Brophy is quoted saying that the department could not determine that the Halloween attack occurred.

"We are not calling into question that this person may have experienced something terrible at some point in her life, but we are not able to find evidence that a crime occurred at the place, date and time reported," Brophy said.

In an 11-page open letter to Pershing, group members say the email puts the alleged victim on trial, "which is a particularly harmful message to send to those who have been sexually assaulted.

"While it is not explicitly stated, the subtext of Chief Brophy's statement is that the survivor lied about the assault," they wrote. "We take issue with Chief Brophy's implication that the survivor of the Oct. 31 assault lied and [Pershing's] endorsement of this message by including it in your email to the entire university community."

Maria O'Mara, spokeswoman at the U., told The Salt Lake Tribune that the email "was reviewed by the communication office, legal counsel and others in the administration" prior to it being sent.

In a Dec. 8 email to Reynolds, Sherrie Hayashi, the U.'s Title IX coordinator, said that a lot of thought was put into the content and tone of the message.

"It is always difficult to strike the right balance in any type of broad-based communication," Hayashi wrote. "As often happens with all forms of communication, sometimes the message falls short when seeking to address many different perspectives and experiences."

But group members say it missed the mark and was "vastly inappropriate."

They started a petition last week calling for the school to hold a public meeting about campus sexual assault and increase resources for the school's Title IX office. The petition has so far garnered nearly 300 signatures.

Title IX is a federal law that bars sex discrimination and requires colleges and universities to swiftly respond to and resolve complaints of sexual violence.

Group members want additional Title IX investigation staff to be hired, and would like transcripts of individuals found responsible for committing sexual assault to include that information.

They also would like the steps for initiating a Title IX investigation to be more accessible, perhaps aggregated on one webpage, for example.