Domestic violence accounted for nearly one-third of Utah homicides in 2016

Two weeks earlier, Smith, 33, had been served with a protective order after giving Sands a beating that left bruises all over her face and body, her mother told KUTV.

Of the 63 homicides in Utah in 2016, at least 20 — nearly 30 percent — were reportedly the result of domestic violence, or violence at the hands of a family member or cohabitant, according to The Salt Lake Tribune's unofficial tally, which is based on information from police and prosecutors.

See the list of 2016 homicide victims

While that number is on par with the national average of 30 percent, Jenn Oxborrow of the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition said domestic violence-related homicides in Utah have accounted for 42 percent of homicides statewide over the last 16 years.

Utah has a "squeaky clean" reputation in a lot of things, she said, but domestic and sexual violence is not one of them. The UDVC is a private nonprofit group designated by the federal government to coordinate efforts to combat domestic violence in the state.

Of the Utah deaths related to domestic violence this year, the youngest victim was an 8-week-old girl who allegedly was abused by her father. She was one of at least six Utah children who died as the result of domestic violence and abuse.

Part of the reason so many children are victims of lethal domestic violence in Utah, Oxborrow said, is because the state has a high birth rate to begin with, and many mothers fear they will lose custody of their children if they report domestic violence because they have exposed their children to a dangerous environment.

Also, the wage gap in Utah between women and men is bigger than in many other states, she said, and women are often afraid they won't be able to survive financially if they lose their household's main income, provided by their abusers.

"It's just a really bad combination of factors," Oxborrow said. "People are staying in really dangerous relationships for a long time."

While men and women can be perpetrators or victims of domestic violence, she said that 88 percent of offenders are male.

Of the 20 deaths in 2016 resulting from domestic violence, 18 accused perpetrators were men, one was a woman and in one case a suspect has not yet been named by police.

Of the 17 women and girls who were homicide victims, 11 died as the result of domestic violence. Nine domestic-violence victims were male.