2016 closes with a rise in Utah homicides

Shellise Geter, 37 • Jan. 27. Found strangled in her Salt Lake City home. Mustafa Aldoma, 26, who allegedly told police he killed her, was charged with murder.

Jazmyn Jeppson, 21 • Feb. 1. Killed when a man fleeing police crashed his car into hers in Davis County. The man, Anthony Santos Cruz, 27, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to prison.

Chandler Cooper, 22 • Feb 11. Hikers found his body dumped in the weeds near the Saltair resort. Though police have not disclosed the manner of his death, they believe he was the victim of a homicide.

Armando Cuerca-Curiel, 17; Lauro Lopez-Salinas, 19; Angel Lopez-Salinas, 20 • Feb. 18. The three men, two of whom were brothers, were shot and killed during an alleged drug-related altercation inside an SUV in South Salt Lake. Gerald Grant, 20, and Mahad Omar, 22, were charged with murder.

Jose Fernandez, 37 • Feb. 22. Died days after being shot in the head at his Park City home. James Enoch Henfling, 27, was charged with murder.

Hope Gabaldon, 21 • Feb. 25. Stabbed, thrown from a car and run over in West Valley City, she died from her injuries at a hospital. Sergio Briseno Medina was charged with murder.

Mary Palley, 73 • March 8. Shot at her Logan home by her 82-year-old husband, who then shot himself.

Jeffrey Ray Vigil, 24 • March 14. Stabbed at the Utah State Prison by fellow inmates who are allegedly members of a rival gang. Ramon Luis Rivera, 31, and Albert Collin Fernandez, 38, were charged with murder.

Jose Javier Fernandez, 18 • April 7. Shot at his Salt Lake City home by William Armstrong P-Graham, 21, who wrongly believed Fernandez was sleeping with his girlfriend. P-Graham and co-defendants James Wellah Williams, 21, and Gaethan Laguerre, 26, all pleaded guilty and have been sentenced to prison.

Desiree Shotwell, 42 • April 9. Shot by her boyfriend during a domestic dispute at her Beaver County home. Ronald Corey Fordham, 42, pleaded guilty to her murder and was sentenced to prison at his initial court appearance.

Calvin Leon Hallstrom, 58 • April 28. Allegedly stabbed by his son, Shane Alan Hallstrom, in Smithfield after they met to go to dinner. Shane Hallstrom was charged with murder.

Ethan Antes, 18 months • May 1. Fatally injured by his stepfather on April 29 at their Millcreek area home, and died at a hospital two days later. Codey Levi Jolley, 28, pleaded guilty to child-abuse homicide and was sentenced to prison.

John Williams, 72 • May 22. Died in a fire at his Salt Lake City home allegedly set by his estranged husband, Craig Crawford, 47. Crawford was charged with murder and arson.