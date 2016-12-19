SLC alternative high school expands scholarship program to include adult students

The financial assistance has made it possible for her to go to college, she said, something she didn't think was possible five years ago.

"I never felt that it could be a reality," she said. "I'm living my dream."

The alternative high school is part of the Salt Lake City School District and has a history of partnering with Salt Lake Community College to transition students into higher education.

But over the past two years, administrators at Horizonte have worked to expand its scholarship offerings — which are already unique for a public high school — to include adults.

"When you talk about scholarships and foundations and opportunities, there's so much that exists for the youth," Horizonte principal Joshua Bell said. "We get a lot of students who are 18 [and older], who don't have access to those same opportunities."

The scholarship program is supported by an endowment of more than $600,000, as well as donations from community entities like the Eccles Foundation, American Express and the Mexican Consulate, according to fundraiser Kimball Young.

During 2016, the school awarded 78 adult scholarships, ranging from a few hundred dollars to roughly $2,000, Young said.

And to qualify, he said, a student need only earn their diploma and be admitted to SLCC's academic or applied technology programs.

"It's open to everybody and there's no competition or subjectivity involved," he said. "If you graduate and qualify for college, then you have a scholarship on a first-come, first-served basis."

Originally, the scholarships covered 100 percent of higher education costs. But the offerings were scaled back to allow more students to participate and to encourage recipients to invest in their education, Young said.

That change caught Olivia Aholelei, 21, midway through her health information technology courses at SLCC and was nearly enough to make her throw in the towel.

"I almost walked out of the office and just quit the whole program," she said.

Aholelei said she decided to keep working toward her certification after talking to an advisor at Horizonte and attending an orientation meeting for new scholarship recipients.