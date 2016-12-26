‘I don’t take lunch’: New USU president has hard-working history at school

When asked about gender, Cockett both acknowledges and downplays the significance of her promotion to the top office at the Logan campus.

"It shouldn't matter whether I'm male or female," she said. "What I do think matters, though, is I have a different style."

That style, she says, is collaboration and approachability.

She said she's earned a reputation at USU for filling her days with back-to-back meetings and plans to continue seeking input, feedback and perspective from others.

"I don't take lunch," she said. "I don't need to eat."

USU Vice Provost Janet Anderson uses remarkably similar language to describe Cockett's work ethic. Cockett is personable and dedicated, Anderson said, and her door is open to anyone and everyone.

"She just works tirelessly," Anderson said. "I don't think she eats, I don't think she drinks. I think she's just so focused on working and I have no idea how she does that."

USU is unique among the state's public institutions of higher education. As a land-grant school, USU has a physical presence in 28 of Utah's 29 counties, with a formal charge to provide college- and university-level opportunities throughout the state.

Recently, the school has been rocked by a series of sexual assault cases that has called into question the former administration's approach and attention to campus safety.

Many of Cockett's colleagues believe she has the experience and temperament to steer USU through its challenges.

Her previous position as the school's vice president for extension makes her intimately familiar with USU's rural offerings. And outgoing President Stan Albrecht named Cockett chairwoman of a newly created task force to address sexual assault, a role she plans to retain as university president.

"She's the perfect person for this position," Anderson said. "I can't imagine anyone who could do it better."

—