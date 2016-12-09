Utah school board picks Mark Huntsman as chairman, increases leadership positions

Members of the Utah Board of Education selected a new and larger leadership team on Friday ahead of recently elected members being added to the body in January.
Incoming board members were included in the vote for leadership positions, which saw Mark Huntsman selected as chairman, Terryl Warner as vice chairwoman and Brittney Cummins as second vice chairwoman. A third vice-chair position was also created on Friday, with incoming board member Alisa Ellis selected to fill that position.
Huntsman, a Fillmore resident, said he was humbled to be selected and excited to serve as chairman. An immediate priority, he said, will be a review of how the school board can better facilitate communication with the public.