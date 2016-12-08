Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

BYU scraps proposal to relocate memorial to fallen soldiers

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Dec 08 2016 08:54 pm
Memorial Hall » School says redesign will not affect wall honoring alumni killed in conflicts.
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)

A tribute to Brigham Young University alumni who died in war is staying put in the school's student center.

The university announced Wednesday that it will redesign Memorial Hall into a space for peaceful reflection and meditation, but that its centerpiece — a wall of plaques listing lives lost in conflicts over the past century — will remain in its current location.

"We look forward to the improved space that has been envisioned in providing a place of remembering and peace, where students can find refuge from some of the stresses of daily life," BYU student association president Avery Harding said in a prepared statement.

Members of BYU's student government considered relocating the memorial wall to create a meditation space within the Wilkinson Student Center.

That proposal was met with criticism last month from members of the campus community who decried the move as disrespectful to the armed services and the legacy of BYU veterans.

"We ask for the preservation of this hall," read an online petition that received 1,475 signatures, "that it may continue to serve as a symbol of patriotism, sacrifice, and freedom for generations of Cougars to come."

BYU spokeswoman Carri Jenkins said student leaders met with representatives of BYU's Army and Air Force ROTC programs and the BYU Veterans Club to discuss the ideal location for the memorial and the best use of the Wilkinson Student Center.

She said Memorial Hall is separated from foot traffic by a door, and in the future will serve a dual purpose of honoring BYU alumni and providing a quiet atmosphere for students seeking a meditative venue.

The objections of the campus community, she said, were considered in discussions of how to best preserve the war memorial.

"A decision had not been made on a relocation," she said. "It was simply something that was under discussion earlier when these concerns arose."

Jenkins said additional updates and improvement to the Wilkinson Center are currently being considered and implementation will begin next year.

bwood@sltrib.com

Twitter: @bjaminwood

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()