BYU scraps proposal to relocate memorial to fallen soldiers

Members of BYU's student government considered relocating the memorial wall to create a meditation space within the Wilkinson Student Center.

That proposal was met with criticism last month from members of the campus community who decried the move as disrespectful to the armed services and the legacy of BYU veterans.

"We ask for the preservation of this hall," read an online petition that received 1,475 signatures, "that it may continue to serve as a symbol of patriotism, sacrifice, and freedom for generations of Cougars to come."

BYU spokeswoman Carri Jenkins said student leaders met with representatives of BYU's Army and Air Force ROTC programs and the BYU Veterans Club to discuss the ideal location for the memorial and the best use of the Wilkinson Student Center.

She said Memorial Hall is separated from foot traffic by a door, and in the future will serve a dual purpose of honoring BYU alumni and providing a quiet atmosphere for students seeking a meditative venue.

The objections of the campus community, she said, were considered in discussions of how to best preserve the war memorial.

"A decision had not been made on a relocation," she said. "It was simply something that was under discussion earlier when these concerns arose."

Jenkins said additional updates and improvement to the Wilkinson Center are currently being considered and implementation will begin next year.

bwood@sltrib.com

Twitter: @bjaminwood