Whatever happened to ... mini liquor bottles in Utah?

Rather than have just one or two drinks, people usually would consume the entire bottle before going home, leading many to joke that "instead of getting a drink in Utah, you got a drunk," said Floor.

Consumer displeasure coupled with overconsumption ultimately led Utah lawmakers to change the law and usher in the era of the minibottle.

The 1.75-milliliter bottles were legal in Utah for more than 20 years, from 1969 to about 1990. They helped boost the state's tourism industry and were especially beloved by baby boomers, who found them easy to smuggle into concerts, sporting events and ski resorts.

"They were better than flasks," said Fred Boutwell, who remembers enjoying the contents of these diminutive bottles while a student at the University of Utah.

Besides being easily transportable, minibottles were alluring because they were pocket-size replicas of their 750-milliliter siblings — but with screw-top lids. Crown Royal minis had signature heart-shape bottles, Jack Daniels came in square bottles and Jose Cuervo sported yellow labels.

Boutwell, now the general manager at Market Street Grill Cottonwood, said minibottles were also popular because they were a bargain for consumers: "They offered a decent drink at a decent price."

—

Liquor by the drink • Utah's state-controlled liquor system has always walked a fine line between providing alcohol for legal adults, while appeasing the state's predominantly Mormon population, which is taught to abstain from alcohol. So, it's not surprise that the debate over minibottles continued for years. In the late-1950s and '60s, there were at least two unsuccessful attempts to get a "liquor by the drink" referendum on the ballot. Supporters finally collected enough signatures in 1968. There was fierce debate about the measure leading up to the vote, with newspapers — including The Salt Lake Tribune — publishing articles and opinion pieces about the pros (tourism) and cons (overconsumption and underage drinking) of a liquor-law change.

Ultimately, the measure failed, but the contentious debate that surrounded it caught the attention of the Utah Legislature, which, in 1969, approved sweeping changes to state liquor laws, the most prominent of which was allowing the sale of minibottles in state liquor stores as well as some restaurants and private clubs.

To appease naysayers, the measure also created a new state liquor commission and an enforcement unit to monitor the licensing and sale of the alcohol. While minibottles failed to endure in Utah, those two governmental entities are still in operation.

With the minibottle law, rather than bringing in their own wine or spirits, Utahns could order a drink, and the waitress would bring the mixers, ice and the minibottle directly to the table. While the rule was still awkward by today's standards, drinkers — and business owners — saw it as a major improvement.

When "liquor by the drink" took effect, "the dam broke," said Floor. Utah started getting new hotels and restaurants, and established businesses started making more money. "Bottom line, we had a vibrant night life and the restaurant visitor could buy liquor where they ordered food."

Utah's minibottle saga mirrors a similar debate being waged today for removal of enclosures — dubbed "Zion Curtains." Utah lawmakers mandated in 2009 that all new restaurants build enclosures or barriers to keep patrons from seeing the mixing and pouring of alcoholic drinks, but critics say the law confuses diners and out-of-state visitors and makes Utah look strange. Businesses also gripe that the law is unfair and costly for new restaurant owners because establishments that were serving liquor before the law was enacted are exempt from the barrier requirement.