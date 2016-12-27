War, peace and pediatrics: U. researcher awarded for decades of study and care

To most people, this would be the perfect bookend to a career in pediatrics. But Opitz isn't most people.

He plans to continue his research at the U. until he drops dead. Or until macular degeneration takes his eyesight.

He's been "given permission to continue, even after age 81," he said, "to work in the department [of pediatrics] to finish my life's work on trying to ... throw light on the relationship between human development and evolution."

—

A reformed class clown • If Opitz and his mother hadn't moved to the U.S. in 1950, he's confident his hands would have spent 50 years laying brick instead of healing children.

Opitz was 15 when the two moved to Iowa — his father having died almost 10 years earlier — but he already had been expelled from school three times in Germany.

"I was the class joker," he said. "I didn't know how to act."

He attributes this behavior to a life that, until that point, had been filled with chaos.

His home country had been ravaged by two World Wars. His father was dead, he said, and he was separated from his mother after contracting tuberculosis.

"I was in such pathological shape, psychologically speaking," he said, "that I never would have amounted to anything in Germany."

But when they arrived in Iowa, Opitz said he felt like a real human being for the first time. Gone were the daily bombings and rubble, replaced with hospitality, peace, kindness.

"It was a dramatic change," Opitz said. "My adaptation to live in the U.S. was a bit of an adventure: I experienced nothing like this ever in Germany."

He entered American high school as a sophomore and, at the same time, became acquainted with Emil Witschi, a zoologist and genetics expert who taught at the University of Iowa.