War, peace and pediatrics: U. researcher awarded for decades of study and care

The second desk drawer on the right in John Opitz's study isn't lined with the typical pens, pencils and Post-it notes: It's lined with eggs.
Twenty-two eggs, to be exact, laid by his bird, Darwin, who is just one of myriad animals that roam Opitz's home, his love of zoology and biology brought to life.
"I always had a strong interest in nature," said Opitz, 81.
That love began as a child growing up in war-torn Germany, where he wandered the woods behind his home studying plants, animals and fossils.
It spawned into a lifetime of studying pediatrics and human genetic disorders — at the University of Utah and in other places — culminating in his receipt this month of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for his "outstanding contributions in the field of medical genetics," according to a letter sent to Opitz from the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Los Angeles.