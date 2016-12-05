BYU to demolish campus smokestack, move to natural gas

A nearly 60-year-old feature of Brigham Young University's Provo campus will meet its end in the coming days.

Demolition will begin this week on the smokestack of BYU's Central Heating Plant, spokesman Todd Hollingshead said, as the school shifts away from coal-powered utilities and toward natural gas machinery.

"We're always trying to stay on the front end of being environmentally friendly and meeting emissions standards," Hollingshead said. "It was just the right time for us to take the next step."

The "Y"-emblazoned smokestack, erected in 1958, is located on the southeast corner of Brigham Young University, next to the school's Wilkinson Student Center.