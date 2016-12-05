Utah charter lobbyist says procurement code’s lease exception protects schools

Royce Van Tassell, executive director of the Utah Association of Public Charter Schools, said the lease exemption protects schools from predatory landlords.

There is a limited number of existing commercial space, he said, and requiring public entities to disclose their facility needs would allow someone to buy out an eligible building and increase tenant prices.

"Having the public process makes the likelihood of those predatory practices significantly higher," Van Tassell said. "They know you've got a finite set of options and are going to take advantage of that."

Van Tassell's comments came in response to accusations by outgoing Rep. Rich Cunningham, R-South Jordan, that a new charter school in Herriman violated the spirit of procurement law by leasing its location, without a bid process, from the same company that provides management services to the school.

That school, Athlos Academy of Utah, pays $112,083 each month to use a building owned by Athlos Academies, an Idaho-based education company.

"We're going to have to go back and change the law if they're going to play the games like that," Cunningham said last month.

Andrew Lavin, chairman of Athlos Academy's governing board, said there was no attempt to circumvent Utah law.

But deputy state superintendent Scott Jones said there is a degree of ambiguity within Utah's Procurement Code.

"We'd have to defer to the Legislature to tighten it up," he said. "There's some, I guess, gray in there."

Charter schools are held to the same requirements as school districts, Jones said. But while most Utah school districts are roughly 100 years old, new charter schools do not formally exist until shortly before they begin enrolling students.

"Before the school is actually chartered, the charter school isn't subject to procurement processes or rules," Jones said.

Charter schools submit financial information to the Utah Board of Education, including lease agreements and other facility expenses. But Jones said private landlords are not required to disclose the cost of construction, which affects the profit they derive from taxpayer-funded lease payments.

"What we don't have the ability to get is how much that developer paid to construct the building in the first place," he said.

And Jones said Utah law does not specify what would constitute an inappropriate relationship between a public charter school and a private charter management company.