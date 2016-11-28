Report: Changes to Utah taxes pulled $1.2 billion a year from schools

Utah Foundation researchers looked at several changes to Utah's tax code — including the Truth in Taxation process and a 1996 constitutional amendment that allowed income tax revenue to be diverted from K-12 schools to support higher education — and the effect those changes had on reducing the flow of funds to classrooms.

Utah's funding effort — the share of personal income used to support public schools — was ranked seventh in the nation in the mid-1990s. It has since dropped to 37th.

"Utah's K-12 funding effort has stagnated compared to the rest of the nation," Teigen said in a prepared statement.

If the state had maintained its funding effort of $39 for every $1,000 of personal income, he said, per-student funding would also be $2,000 higher. Utah schools are currently the lowest-funded in the nation on a per-student basis.

The report also states that income tax cuts over the past 20 years have cost schools $350 million each year, and the pressure from Truth in Taxation has reduced annual funding by roughly $600 million.

Enacted in 1985, Truth in Taxation requires property taxes to remain revenue-neutral by automatically decreasing tax rates as property values increase.

That means taxing entities must actively raise taxes to capture inflation, Teigen said, rather than passively benefiting from increased value.

State education funding is supplemented at the local level by property taxes, which are levied by district-school boards.

"It's hard to put a dollar amount on Truth in Taxation," Teigen said. "It is all about holding revenue neutral over time, and the effect of that is a decreasing percentage for the property tax."

Billy Hesterman, vice president of the Utah Taxpayers Association, said the law successfully forces school boards and other taxing entities to be transparent about public funding.

If a school board or city falls behind on inflation, he said, it is because leaders were unwilling to face the public.

"It just requires having the meeting and having that conversation with taxpayers," Hesterman said.

Schools need to be equipped to serve students, Hesterman said, but conversations about funding should not ignore the many successes occurring within Utah's education system.

"We need to be careful about how loud we're sounding that alarm," he said, "and make sure everything is being taken in perspective."