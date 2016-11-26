Davis County enrichment class teaches Navajo language

Clearfield • Classes at a community college teach some Davis School District students the Navajo language.

Teacher Patricia Benally decided to get involved in the extra-curricular enrichment class after enrolling her daughter in the district, reported the Standard-Examiner.

Benally says she initially didn't realize how special it was growing up in Arizona and attending a reservation school and getting lessons in Navajo as well as English.

"Now I see there is a demand (from) parents that do live off the reservation that are Navajo; they actually are yearning for that culture, classes and awareness," she said.

She said only one girl in her Navajo language class is not American Indian.