U. chef, prep culinary students team up to cook Thanksgiving dinner for 1,000 Utahns in need

Alan Hurtado, an 18-year-old student at Weber Basin Job Corps, mentioned while he and a few classmates cleaned up their stations Tuesday night that it's especially gratifying to serve people who "don't have anything."

"Everyone deserves a warm meal," he said. "Everyone deserves a home."

Melva Sine, president of the Utah Restaurant Association, said more than 40 students had signed up to help. On Tuesday and Wednesday, they would peel potatoes, chop onions, dice carrots, etc. Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, they would cook up to 25 turkeys at a time in the student union building's convection ovens. Some would bring family members to pitch in, she said.

ProStart is a National Restaurant Educational Foundation program developed to prepare high school juniors and seniors for all levels of culinary and hospitality work.

The state has given money to the program, but that funding was victim to a line-item veto from Gov. Gary Herbert after the Legislature's general session, only to be restored in a special session this summer. This fall, more than 1,200 students at 62 Utah high schools participated in the program.

Hodgson has been a ProStart mentor for more than a decade. He grew up in a family of 10 with a single mom, he said in a 2013 U. news release, and his local church ensured that his family had a meal befitting the holidays.

"These students now are here working for nothing," he said Tuesday. "They do it because they want to work and they want to give back."

