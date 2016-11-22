U. chef, prep culinary students team up to cook Thanksgiving dinner for 1,000 Utahns in need

Peter Hodgson feeds thousands of University of Utah students each day.
Chartwells' executive chef struck a casual tone rattling off the inventory for Thursday morning's meal preparation: 380 pounds of turkey breasts and 20 whole turkeys, 100 pounds of green beans, 250 pounds of potatoes, 60 pounds of butter, and, ho-hum, eight gallons of heavy cream.
But the scale of the effort will seem immense to some of the 40 young culinary students who will join Hodgson during Thanksgiving dinner preparations.
And so will the meal's impact.
Working in tandem since 2013, the Salvation Army and the Utah Restaurant Association's ProStart culinary training program endeavor to feed more than 1,000 families in need this Thanksgiving. On the menu: turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing — the works.