University of Utah boosts programs aimed at race, gender and social justice

Administrators at the University of Utah have launched a new school aimed at race, gender and social justice.
The School for Cultural and Social Transformation, which launched this fall, includes the university's Gender Studies and Ethnic Studies programs, which have been elevated to campus divisions with authority to hire faculty and grant tenure.
In a prepared statement, School for Cultural and Social Transformation Dean Kathryn Bond Stockton said the launch puts the U. ahead of a trend within Pac-12 schools.
"This is a beginning step in the work required to ensure the success of all students," Stockton said, "and better prepare everyone for working together to resolve inequities."