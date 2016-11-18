Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

UVU library named for school benefactors Ira and Mary Fulton

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Nov 18 2016 08:03 pm

Couple instrumental in effort involving school’s transition from college to university.

Utah Valley University announced Friday the renaming of its library in honor of two longtime campus benefactors.

The building was designated the Ira A. and Mary Lou Fulton Library during a 75th anniversary celebration for the Orem school, which attained university status in 2008.

In a prepared statement, UVU President Matthew Holland credited Ira Fulton and his late wife, Mary Lou Fulton, with aiding the transition from Utah Valley State College to Utah Valley University by lobbying legislators and leading fundraising efforts.

"The path to university status would have undoubtedly been a more difficult one to travel were it not for the Fultons," Holland said. "The Fultons' generosity will impact students at Utah Valley University for generations to come."

During the lead-up to being named a university, Utah Valley State College conducted a fundraising campaign with a matching-funds pledge from the Fulton family, known as the Fulton Challenge.

The family also contributed to the creation of an endowment fund for library operations, and provided funding for the creation and maintenance of the Roots of Knowledge windows, a stained glass fixture within the Fulton Library that was unveiled Friday.

In a prepared statement, philanthropist and Fulton Homes founder Ira Fulton said the stained glass installation gives him "goose bumps."

"It's going to give the university a whole new dimension," he said.

The university also announced the creation of its first endowed faculty chair, named the Mary Lou Fulton Endowed Chair in Education Effectiveness and Innovation, to be housed within the UVU School of Education.

Mary Lou Fulton died in 2015 and was known for her work within and support of education programs.

bwood@sltrib.com

Twitter: @bjaminwood

 

RELATED STORIES
COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()
RELATED STORIES