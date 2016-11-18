UVU library named for school benefactors Ira and Mary Fulton

Utah Valley University announced Friday the renaming of its library in honor of two longtime campus benefactors.

The building was designated the Ira A. and Mary Lou Fulton Library during a 75th anniversary celebration for the Orem school, which attained university status in 2008.

In a prepared statement, UVU President Matthew Holland credited Ira Fulton and his late wife, Mary Lou Fulton, with aiding the transition from Utah Valley State College to Utah Valley University by lobbying legislators and leading fundraising efforts.

"The path to university status would have undoubtedly been a more difficult one to travel were it not for the Fultons," Holland said. "The Fultons' generosity will impact students at Utah Valley University for generations to come."