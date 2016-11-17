Rape as a war crime: SLC lawyer recalls Rwandan genocide trial

What followed is the subject of a documentary, "The Uncondemned," that makes its local debut Friday at the Broadway Theatre in Salt Lake City. The film centers on Prosper's team and three witnesses key to the first successful prosecution of rape as an act of genocide.

An estimated 1 million people were killed in Rwanda over 100 days in 1994, most of them Tutsis cut down by machete-wielding Hutu countrymen who'd been inundated with Tutsi-vilifying propaganda. Tens of thousands of women were raped in a systematic effort to leave the Tutsis broken and powerless.

Then 31, Prosper was no stranger to history's spotlight. He said he prosecuted as many as 22 murder cases at once amid Los Angeles' worst-ever gang violence in the early 1990s. He then became an assistant U.S. attorney and took on Colombia's infamous Cali cartel, among others.

He nonetheless was struck as he listened to an attorney who'd returned from a U.N. fact-finding mission describing the scale of the Rwandan atrocities. The attorney took an interest in Prosper — single, hungry for adventure and, as the son of Haitian immigrants, fluent in French. Months later, Prosper was invited to join a prosecution effort that he eventually would be tapped to lead.

Prosper said the first things he noticed upon landing in Rwanda were its verdant hills and bright colors, and the softness of its people. But the aftermath of genocide is "one of those things you just can't be prepared for," he said. He saw mass graves and a church where blood-stained clothes, wet and fresh, still hung on skeletons.

Nearly every surviving Tutsi woman had been raped. Many had been gang-raped or mutilated, impregnated and/or infected with HIV. Some had asked to be killed by their captors, who refused out of cruelty, and they now sat in corners, silent and expressionless.

As an Los Angeles prosecutor, Prosper was used to convincing stricken people that he could get them justice with their help. This was like that, he said, but multiplied. "Not only in sheer number, but in the depth of the evilness and inhumanity."

"I had to effectively apologize for the international community and then rebuild their trust and their confidence," Prosper said. "And then, once they gave it to you, you realize the weight that you're holding."

His team's target was Jean-Paul Akayesu, the charismatic mayor of a central Rwandan town who said he'd had no part in the carnage. While rape had been on the books as a war crime since the end of World War I, it never had been charged, Prosper said, until his team secured testimony that Tutsi women had been dragged to Akayesu's office.

One potential witness was murdered, along with his daughter and nine others. A Los Angeles Times article said Prosper transported his two dozen anonymous witnesses under cover of darkness. At the tribunal, Akayesu said they were liars.

But Prosper cast doubt on Akayesu's credibility when he made the mayor read from a previous, contradictory statement. The film suggests that this was the tipping point for the three judges, who sentenced Akayesu to life in prison.

It was an odd feeling, Prosper said. He didn't jump for joy. He was "deeply satisfied" that the witnesses had been believed, and that the survivors had gotten their promised justice. At the same time, "the judgment drove home and solidified the reality of what happened."

It was a few months before he felt fully recovered, he said.

"People would say, 'How was it?' And then there's that pause where you don't know if that's a serious question. Because there are some people who, when you start talking, you see their eyes glaze over. They would lose interest within two minutes. Then, there would be someone else that wanted to talk for hours. I could never find that happy medium."

Prosper went on to serve in the administrations of Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, appointed by the latter as ambassador-at-large for war crimes. He met with dozens of heads of state, he said, and represented the United States in middle-of-the-night negotiations with war criminals.