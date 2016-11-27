‘You have to really swallow your pride’: Utah teachers describe working multiple jobs

And a 2014 study by the Center for American Progress found that 16.1 percent of U.S. teachers and 16.9 percent of Utah teachers are also employed outside the school system.

"The big myth about getting the summers and holidays off? No, you don't," Cichoski said. "You have to work it."

Cichoski has taught for 13 years and worked at Costco for eight.

He said it was an adjustment at first to gather shopping carts in the parking lot and perform other tasks at a retail store less than three miles from his classroom.

"You have to really swallow your pride," Cichoski said. "It just gives me that little extra edge to pay all the bills."

He works every Saturday and Sunday at the store and said he plans his whole life around the two nights each week that don't include a Costco shift.

And while he hopes to keep both jobs until he retires, Cichoski said he feels the weight of spending so much time away from home.

"You just watch your kids grow up without you," Cichoski said.

—

More than a day's work • In addition to teaching science at Salem Hills High School, Brad Shuler logs between 12 and 20 hours a week working for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a security guard at the Provo City Center Temple.

He typically works swing and graveyard shifts over the weekend, which at times have meant driving from one job to the other Monday morning and catching whatever sleep he can before classes start.

"Sleep is kind of a variable in my life," Shuler said. "If I get sleep, it's good, and if I don't, I just try to manage."

The security gig — as well as research jobs over the summer — adds between $10,000 and $20,000 to his annual income.