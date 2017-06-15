Lyle Jeffs, fugitive polygamist, captured in South Dakota after almost a year on the run

Lyle Jeffs, who was among 11 members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints indicted in what prosecutors have called a conspiracy to defraud a federal food stamp program, was captured late Wednesday in South Dakota.

Few details of the capture were immediately provided. The FBI has schedule at 11 a.m. press conference at its offices in Salt Lake City to discuss the arrest.

The FBI Field Office in Salt Lake City sent a tweet Thursday morning saying Jeffs was arrested in South Dakota about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. An online log at the Minnehaha County, S.D., jail lists Jeffs as an inmate.

The FLDS has a compound in South Dakota, though it is on the opposite side of the state — almost 400 miles away from where Jeffs was booked into jail. He is being held without bond.

#ARRESTED: FLDS leader Lyle Jeffs in custody after nearly a year on the lam. He was arrested in South Dakota around 8:30 last night. pic.twitter.com/6oDNbiXXaC — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) June 15, 2017

While the FBI believed Jeffs was removed from his position as bishop while evading law enforcement, FLDS member Norma Richter on Thursday expressed support for the man many FLDS members still call "Uncle Lyle," and doubted the government's accusations.

"I have no reason to believe anything other than he's honorable and the whole case against him was foolish," she said.

"There was really no case," Richter added. "So I don't know why they were still chasing him."

Jeffs and the other defendants were arrested in February 2016 as part of a federal raid on FLDS offices and two businesses suspected of converting benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program into cash. Jeffs and other leaders were accused of teaching FLDS members to donate those benefits to the church.

Federal prosecutors and the FBI fought hard to keep him in jail pending trial, but Jeffs' attorneys persuaded U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart to set him free with monitoring.

Jeffs, 57, appeared to use olive oil to slip off his GPS ankle monitor and abscond from home confinement in Salt Lake County late on June 18 or early June 19, according to the FBI.

Meanwhile, Jeffs' co-defendants, including his full brother, Seth Jeffs, resolved their cases by pleading guilty to felony or misdemeanor charges. All avoided jail time or paying restitution — an concession by the government that even defense attorneys on the case said was unusual.

Representatives of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Utah have said no such offers will be made to Lyle Jeffs; they are prepared to take him to trial and send him to prison. Lyle Jeffs might also be charged for fleeing to avoid prosecution, though no such charge has been filed against him so far.

Lyle Jeffs is a younger, full brother to imprisoned FLDS President Warren Jeffs. At the time of his arrest, Lyle Jeffs was the bishop of Short Creek — an area comprised of Hildale, Utah, and adjoining Colorado City, Ariz. — and the person in charge of day-to-day operations of the FLDS. After the arrest, FBI documents filed with the courts show, Warren Jeffs re-assigned the bishop duties to another brother, Nephi Jeffs.

The FBI had offered a reward of up to $50,000 for Lyle Jeffs, but otherwise the search for him had been much lower key than the hunt for Warren Jeffs in 2006. The older brother, who at the time was facing charges of rape as an accomplice in Utah, was placed on the FBI's list of 10 most wanted fugitives. Former FLDS members expected Lyle Jeffs to evade law enforcement much the same way Warren did — with pre-paid cell phones and a network of dwellings across the West that the FLDS call "Houses of Hiding." But the FBI in August described a rift between Lyle and Warren Jeffs and said there was evidence Lyle had been hiding in Short Creek.

The FBI hoped that lessened status within the sect would limit the help he received from church members. FLDS members who have spoken to The Salt Lake Tribune in recent weeks, however, said they still held Lyle Jeffs in high regard and saw the prosecution of him and his co-defendants as government persecution.

Lyle Jeffs' legal wife divorced him in 2015, but family members say he still has eight spiritual wives.