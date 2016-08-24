Toxicology tests could shed light on how Utah woman died

Two search warrant affidavits, which were unsealed in the past week, indicate the couple had been having marital problems and that Richard Maxwell had been suicidal.

On July 17, family members called police to the Maxwells' residence, near 400 North and Canyon View, for a welfare check after they hadn't seen or heard from Kristi Maxwell all day, which was "not normal," the affidavits said.

Kristi Maxwell's sister told police that the woman "has been praying for her life and that her husband has been suicidal and told [Kristi Maxwell] that he is going to take [her] out with him," affidavits stated.

Police tried, and failed to make contact with anyone inside the home at about 9 p.m. Another officer was dispatched to the home about 10:15 p.m. after a report that shots had been fired inside.

According to affidavits, family members arrived at the house with a key and three male family members entered the home.

"A few moments later, [two men] ran out the front door stating that [Richard Maxwell] had a gun under his chin," affidavits said. One male family member was still inside with Richard Maxwell when police heard a gunshot from inside the house.

Police got the family member out of the house and saw a man, later identified as Richard Maxwell, sit down inside.

About 11 p.m., police tried to contact Richard Maxwell with a public address system and a cell phone, but failed. When an officer moved closer to the house, he "observed someone sitting and observed the subject's hand move."

Officers approached the front door, and as they got closer saw Richard Maxwell stand up and walk toward the front door.

One officer, who knew Richard Maxwell "personally from prior dealings ... yelled at him to see if he would exit the door peacefully," affidavits say. Richard Maxwell had blood on his chest and what appeared to be a bullet hole on the right side of his chest, an officer wrote in one of the affidavits.

Richard Maxwell reached the door with a "scared look on his face, did not say anything and just shut the door and locked it," affidavits state. Richard Maxwell proceeded to walk into another room, and officers kicked in the door.

When officers found Richard Maxwell, he was sitting down at the dining room table with a handgun on the table next to him, the affidavits state. They also noticed a "large amount of blood on the floor," affidavits state. One officer pushed the handgun farther away from Richard Maxwell, affidavits said.

While some officers attended to Richard Maxwell, two others searched the house "for any other possible threats or victims."

Police found Kristi Maxwell's body in a bedroom with covers over her, affidavits state. Her face was blueish, an officer wrote, but there was no visible trauma on her body. An EMT confirmed she was dead, affidavits state.

An autopsy of Kristi Maxwell declared her cause of death was "undetermined," affidavits state, and investigators were waiting on toxicology reports after the medical examiner noticed what appeared to be "pill residue," or "a substance that sparkled on the back of Kristi's tongue. This is something the doctor stated that food does not do," affidavits state.