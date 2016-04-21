BYU grads encouraged to keep an ‘eternal perspective’ and avoid exes, pornography

Thursday's ceremony isn't the end of Merrill's education. He plans to enroll in medical school — at the University of Utah, University of Washington or "anywhere that will take [him]" — on his way to an anticipated career in pediatrics.

"I just love helping people, and I love kids," he said.

BYU President Kevin Worthen, in his commencement remarks, encouraged graduates to look past money and prestige when choosing a career.

He said those factors are alluring, but it is more important to maintain an "eternal perspective" when choosing what kind of work to do.

"Make your work, whatever it may be, a calling or a vocation," he said, "and not just a job."

He also stressed that while much of life is spent in a career, it should not interfere with more important things.

"Your most important work is as a family member," he said, "as a wife and mother, husband and father, daughter and sister, son and brother."

The ceremony's student speaker, Alicia Stanton, compared the multidisciplinary approach of academics to a need to maintain connections among the physical, intellectual, emotional and spiritual.

Those connections, she said, would help graduates to see the big pictures in their adult lives.

"When we apply the gospel to all aspects of our life," she said, "we avoid compartmentalizing our roles or compromising our values. We stay true to ourselves and connected to our purpose for living."

Elder L. Whitney Clayton, a senior president of the LDS Church's Quorums of the Seventy, was the school's featured commencement speaker.

Like Stanton's, his remarks focused on connections, including the importance that graduates maintain connections to their families, their friends and Brigham Young University.

"Some of my present Quorum associates in church service met each other as roommates at BYU and have friendships that extend back for decades."

But he warned graduates against maintaining some connections, particularly those of an ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend after one or both members of the failed relationship have married other people.