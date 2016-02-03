West Valley City home-invasion robbery prompts lockdown at Granger High

A home-invasion robbery in West Valley City prompted a brief lockdown of Granger High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Four men reportedly armed with knives entered a home on Spring Water Drive — near 3650 West and 3775 South, and just south of the high school — and demanded drugs and money, police said.

The school lockdown was initiated at about 1:45 p.m. because one of the suspects was spotted fleeing toward the school as police responded.

A man and woman living upstairs in the home suffered minor injuries from being hit.

The suspects stole a backpack containing rent money from man living downstairs, police said.