A farewell to notable Utahns who died in 2016

Sarkis Arslanian • "Sark," as he was known, coached football at Weber State from 1965 to 1972 and still leads the program in winning percentage. Sark died Dec. 10 in St. George. He was 92.

Doug Barney • The Unified Police Department officer died Jan. 17 after being shot in Holladay by a suspect fleeing a traffic stop. Barney was 44.

Bob Bennett • The former three-term U.S. senator died May 4 at his home in Virginia from pancreatic cancer and a stroke. Bennett was 82.

Dan Berman • The civic activist and antitrust attorney, who once ran for the U.S. Senate, died Dec. 18 from the effects of Alzheimer's disease. He was 82.

Ben Bistline • A convert to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, who wrote a history of the polygamists living in Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Ariz., Bistline died June 25 of complications from diabetes. He was 81.

Vince Boryla • The general manager and minority owner of the Utah Stars during the team's 1971 American Basketball Association championship season and later the general manager of the Denver Nuggets, Boryla died March 27. He was 89.

Cody Brotherson • The West Valley City police officer died Nov. 6 when he was hit and killed by a car whose driver was fleeing. Brotherson was 25.

Pat Capson Brown • The former Salt Lake Tribune reporter and columnist died July 16. Brown was 91.

Mary Pappasideris Chachas • The former Salt Lake Tribune section editor, who led coverage of women's issues in the 1950s, died Jan. 8 after a long battle with leukemia. She was 84.

James Christopher • An architect whose use of concrete and indirect and natural light became part of designs for buildings at Snowbird resort and Westminster College's Nunemaker Place died April 12. Christopher was 85.

Mills Crenshaw • A talk-radio host, known as the "Rush Limbaugh of Utah," and a leading voice of a 1980s taxpayer revolt, Crenshaw died Dec. 20 of complications incident to age. He was 80.

James Z. Davis Jr. • A Utah Court of Appeals judge for 22 years, Davis died Feb. 27 in Salt Lake City. He was 72.

Kyle Dempster • An award-winning climber who was sponsored by outdoor company Black Diamond, Dempster and his climbing partner, Scott Adamson, were last seen Aug. 22 while trying to scale a Pakistan mountain called Ogre 2. A nine-day search ended without finding the men. Dempster was 33.

Nina Dougherty • An advocate for clean air who also fought against the Legacy Highway, Dougherty died March 5 from Parkinson's disease. She was 82.