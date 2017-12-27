A 47-year-old Cache County man was injured in an explosion Tuesday while mixing black powder for homemade fireworks.

Derek Parkinson, of Richmond, was in his garage mixing black powder at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when, due to an unknown reason, it exploded, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.

Parkinson was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries to his face and arm.

The residents of the home were evacuated for the night while deputies investigated the scene and a hazmat crew cleaned up the area. A fire department crew also discovered a leaking propane tank.