Kaysville officials planned to shut down a section of Interstate 15 at 200 North overnight to repair severed power lines and a broken power pole.

The closure is expected to last from 10 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, according to a Kaysville Police Department Facebook post.

