(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gabe Duggar playing the Candy Bomber, Gail Halvorsen, gives two sticks of gun to child... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) , Mueller Park Jr High students playing children from West Berlin sing the final song i... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mueller Park Jr High students playing children from West Berlin, chase handkerchiefs wi... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gabe Duggar poses for a photo with Candy Bomber, Gail Halvorsen, after playing the par... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mueller Park Jr High students playing children from West Berlin, chase handkerchiefs wi... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mueller Park Jr High students playing children from West Berlin, chase handkerchiefs wi... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gabe Duggar meets Gail Halvorsen, after playing the part of Gail Halvorsen in the Muel... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gail Halvorsen waves to the cast of the Mueller Park Jr High production of "The Berlin... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gabe Duggar meets Gail Halvorsen, after playing the part of Gail Halvorsen in the Muel...
(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gabe Duggar playing the Candy Bomber, Gail Halvorsen, gives two sticks of gun to children in West Berlin Germany, in the Mueller Park Jr High production of "The Berlin Candy Bomber" at Woods Cross High School, Saturday, November 11, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) , Mueller Park Jr High students playing children from West Berlin sing the final song in their production of "The Berlin Candy Bomber" at Woods Cross High School, Saturday, November 11, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mueller Park Jr High students playing children from West Berlin, chase handkerchiefs with candy bars attached in the Mueller Park Jr High production of "The Berlin Candy Bomber" at Woods Cross High School, Saturday, November 11, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gabe Duggar poses for a photo with Candy Bomber, Gail Halvorsen, after playing the part of Gail Halvorsen in the Mueller Park Jr High production of "The Berlin Candy Bomber" at Woods Cross High School, Saturday, November 11, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mueller Park Jr High students playing children from West Berlin, chase handkerchiefs with candy bars attached in the Mueller Park Jr High production of "The Berlin Candy Bomber" at Woods Cross High School, Saturday, November 11, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mueller Park Jr High students playing children from West Berlin, chase handkerchiefs with candy bars attached in the Mueller Park Jr High production of "The Berlin Candy Bomber" at Woods Cross High School, Saturday, November 11, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gabe Duggar meets Gail Halvorsen, after playing the part of Gail Halvorsen in the Mueller Park Jr High production of "The Berlin Candy Bomber" at Woods Cross High School, Saturday, November 11, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gail Halvorsen waves to the cast of the Mueller Park Jr High production of "The Berlin Candy Bomber" after speaking to them between performances, at Woods Cross High School, Saturday, November 11, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gabe Duggar meets Gail Halvorsen, after playing the part of Gail Halvorsen in the Mueller Park Jr High production of "The Berlin Candy Bomber" at Woods Cross High School, Saturday, November 11, 2017.