A TRAX train struck a vehicle near the University of Utah on Friday night, officials said, but no one was injured.

At about 6:15 p.m., a southbound Red Line train hit the vehicle near 1800 East and South Campus Drive, said Utah Transit Authority spokeswoman Andrea Packer.

The crash blocked the southbound tracks, and train operators used the train on the northbound tracks to shuttle riders back and forth from the Stadium Station (1349 E. 500 South) to the 900 East Station (875 E. 400 South), Packer said. A shuttle train was taking riders north as far as the University Medical Center Station (10 N. Mario Capecchi Drive).

No one on the train or in the vehicle was injured in the crash, Packer said, but the vehicle required a tow truck and possibly some other equipment to remove it from the tracks.

Police believe the vehicle made an illegal left turn onto the tracks, which caused the crash, Packer said.