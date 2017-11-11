Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy with autism who went missing Friday morning from his home in Sandy.

Surveillance footage from the Pepperwood gated community, near 10900 S. 2000 East, shows Andrew Cook leaving the neighborhood just after 10 a.m., Sgt. Jason Nielsen said in a news release. Footage doesn’t show he returns.

(Courtesy the Sand Police Department) Surveillance footage shows Andrew Cook, 15, leaving the Pepperwood gated community, near 10900 S. 2000 East in Sandy.

About 9 p.m. that evening, police began searching for him.

Officers checked all open businesses in the area and Cook’s school, Bluffdale Summit Academy, and called residents within a 10-mile radius of the boy’s home.

A neighborhood group also searched for him, and officers later brought in a bloodhound from West Valley Police, but they never found him, Nielsen said.

Cook has left home before, but always returns home or is found hiding near home.

“The family does not know where Andrew could be, or who he would be with,” Nielsen said.



Cook is described as white, about 5-foot-2 and weighing 95 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt, a grey hoodie with “Washington DC” on the front, jeans and flip flops.