1 of 16 View Caption

(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) "I'm here to salute [veterans] and thank them for their service," said Albert Mora,... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1481 from Ogden greets the crowd at Nor... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Cashlin Glover had a big "Thank You" for veterans participating and watching Northe... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Chief Master Sergeant Rodney Koonce, the Command Chief Master Sergeant, 75th Air Ba... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Council President and Chairman of the Public Affairs Committee for the Vietnam ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Vietnam Veteran Truong Van Nghiem, center, marches with fellow members of the Vietn... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Weber County Mounted Posse member Ed Valdez waves to the crowd at Northern Utah’s ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Regan Grandy with the Utah Society Sons of the American Revolution during Northern U... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the American Red Cross during Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day P... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Participants in Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Harder Base Submarine Club during Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Vetera... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom Army Veteran Barney Johnson salu... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) A Marine survivor of the Battle of Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War, John Cole... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Participants of Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2...