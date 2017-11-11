(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) "I'm here to salute [veterans] and thank them for their service," said Albert Mora,... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1481 from Ogden greets the crowd at Nor... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Cashlin Glover had a big "Thank You" for veterans participating and watching Northe... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Chief Master Sergeant Rodney Koonce, the Command Chief Master Sergeant, 75th Air Ba... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Council President and Chairman of the Public Affairs Committee for the Vietnam ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Vietnam Veteran Truong Van Nghiem, center, marches with fellow members of the Vietn... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Weber County Mounted Posse member Ed Valdez waves to the crowd at Northern Utah’s ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Regan Grandy with the Utah Society Sons of the American Revolution during Northern U... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the American Red Cross during Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day P... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Participants in Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Harder Base Submarine Club during Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Vetera... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom Army Veteran Barney Johnson salu... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) A Marine survivor of the Battle of Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War, John Cole... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Participants of Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2...
(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) "I'm here to salute [veterans] and thank them for their service," said Albert Mora, 69, while watching the parade with his grandsons and wife. "They get a kick out of it and so do I." Mora's grandson Adrian, 7, salutes veterans at his side. Mora, an Army Airborne veteran who served in Vietnam, carried his older brother's WWII M-1 Grand rifle. Mora said seven of his eight brothers served in WWII, Korean War and the Vietnam War. Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1481 from Ogden greets the crowd at Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Cashlin Glover had a big "Thank You" for veterans participating and watching Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Chief Master Sergeant Rodney Koonce, the Command Chief Master Sergeant, 75th Air Base Wing, Hill Air Force Base greets the crowds at Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Council President and Chairman of the Public Affairs Committee for the Vietnam Veterans of America Dennis E. Howland, center, greets and thanks fellow veterans for their service during Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Vietnam Veteran Truong Van Nghiem, center, marches with fellow members of the Vietnamese Community of Utah represent Vietnam Veterans, political refugee resettlement and immigrants after 1975 during Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Weber County Mounted Posse member Ed Valdez waves to the crowd at Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Regan Grandy with the Utah Society Sons of the American Revolution during Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the American Red Cross during Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Participants in Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Harder Base Submarine Club during Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom Army Veteran Barney Johnson salutes fellow veterans as they pass during Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) A Marine survivor of the Battle of Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War, John Cole rides with other veterans awarded the Purple Heart during Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Participants of Northern Utah’s 12th Annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 in Layton.