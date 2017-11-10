



Northern Utahns say goodbye, however briefly, to chillier days this Veterans Day weekend.

Overnight lows along the Wasatch Front, echoing Friday’s forecast, will be around freezing in Saturday’s predawn hours but warm to the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies. But come Sunday and again Monday, highs will climb back into the 60s.

Goodbyes to the cyclic vagaries of weather ,and those reporting it, are the stuff of nature and mortality; both seek new horizons during the planet’s trip around the sun.

Such changes may feel like “the too-huge world vaulting us,” wrote Jack Kerouac. “But we lean forward to the next crazy venture beneath the skies.”

So say goodbye to one voice, welcome another; and bid farewell to late-autumn’s warmer respite come next Tuesday when a fresh cold front is to arrive in northern Utah, dropping daytime temperatures 5-10 degrees and reprising overnight lows at or near freezing.

Only in southern Utah will the creep toward winter be held at bay. Highs Saturday in the St. George and Zion National Park areas will hover around 70 under sunny skies, while Sunday and Monday a degree or two warmer.

The air out there will be clean to breathe, too, whether it inflates lungs under jackets in the north, or T-shirts in Utah’s Dixie: the Utah Division of Air Quality has awarded “green,” or healthy grades statewide heading into the holiday weekend.