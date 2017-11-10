Salt Lake City • Always looking up for the next big thing, the Harlem Globetrotters took their shot-making skills to new heights.

Globetrotter Thunder Law established a new Guinness World Records title for the highest upward basketball shot, connecting from 50 feet, 1 inch to set the new mark. The Globetrotters attempted the shot as part of the 13th annual Guinness World Records Day, taking part for the fourth-straight year. The new feat was Law’s fourth personal current record and the team’s 17th current Guinness World Records title overall.

“Setting a Guinness World Records title never gets old. The distances may get longer, or higher, or more spectacular — but it certainly never gets old,” Law said. “That’s why the Globetrotters love taking part in Guinness World Records Day, because this is a natural fit for our team. We’re the original trick-shot artists, and it’s great to have another chapter in the record book.”

The Globetrotters attempted the record in front of the grand staircase at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. To make the shot possible, a basketball hoop was hung from a crane high in the air, as Law stood beneath it ready to throw the ball in.

Guinness World Records Day was launched in 2004, with this year’s event seeing upward of 600,000 people around the world attempting to secure their place in the Guinness World Records Book.

The Globetrotters will tip off their 2018 “Amazing Feats of Basketball” World Tour on Dec. 7 and will play in more than 250 North American markets, as well as 30 countries worldwide. Tickets are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com.