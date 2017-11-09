No one was injured during a suspected drive-by shooting that broke multiple windows at a Wendy’s in Magna on Wednesday afternoon.

Police took two juveniles into custody about an hour and a half after the shooting, which was reported at 3:15 p.m. near 3500 South and 8000 West, according to Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

Investigators found multiple bullet casings and a gun outside of the restaurant, Lohrke said, and a witness reported seeing a gold car driving away after the shooting.

Two juveniles were found in the gold car 7 miles away, near Jefferson Junior High, around 4:45 pm., Lohrke said.