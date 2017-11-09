A 16-year-old boy is being held at a Davis County youth facility after he allegedly showed Syracuse High School custodians a knife and started a fire at the school Wednesday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., a teen walked into Syracuse High School with a bandana covering his face, a Thursday news release from Syracuse police says. When custodians asked him to leave, the suspect showed them a knife and then “promptly” left the school.

When police responded, they spotted a fire that had been started near a dumpster behind the school. Fire crews came and extinguished the fire “immediately,” and no one was injured, the release said.

Students at the building for after-school activities were escorted out by officers, while officials searched the school for the suspect.