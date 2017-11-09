A former Duchesne County technical college teacher who admitted to having sex with a 16-year-old girl at his home has been sentenced to prison.

Noah Christopher Buhunin, 33, of Roosevelt, pleaded guilty in September to third-degree felony unlawful sexual contact with a 16- or 17-year-old. The charge was reduced from a second-degree felony as part of a plea deal.

Judge Samuel Chiara this week sentenced Behunin to serve up to five years at the Utah State Prison.

According to court documents, Behunin was a teacher at the time of the alleged sexual conduct, which occurred from December 2016 to early January 2017.

The girl told police she had sex with Behunin at his trailer, which was parked next to the home of one of his co-workers, according to a search warrant affidavit.

School publications at the time identified Behunin as an auto-technology instructor at Uintah Basin Applied Technology College, in Roosevelt.