Police are asking for help to find a South Ogden man who’s been missing since noon Wednesday.
Walter Leodolter, 86, was last seen leaving his home near 5900 South and 1100 East. He was driving a dark gray or blue 2015 Subaru Forester with a personalized Utah license plate reading “AFLENZ,” police said.
Leodolter has dementia and left without his heart medication. Police consider him to be in danger.
Anyone with information on Leodolter’s whereabouts can call Weber County dispatchers at 801-629-8221.