Police are asking for help to find a South Ogden man who’s been missing since noon Wednesday.

Walter Leodolter, 86, was last seen leaving his home near 5900 South and 1100 East. He was driving a dark gray or blue 2015 Subaru Forester with a personalized Utah license plate reading “AFLENZ,” police said.

Leodolter has dementia and left without his heart medication. Police consider him to be in danger.