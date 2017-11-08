A West Valley City officer who was shot during some kind of altercation at an apartment complex was not on duty when he was injured Tuesday evening, police said Wednesday.

The officer, who has worked with the police department for three years, called police about 7:25 p.m. to report he had been shot at Village at Rivers Edge apartment complex, 1205 W. 3301 South, department spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said in a news release.

The officer was shot once and has since been treated and released from a local hospital, Vainuku said.

Soon after the officer arrived at the hospital, two teenage boys with gunshot wounds showed up at a hospital in a vehicle similar to the one seen leaving the apartment complex.

One of those boys had been shot once, and other had been shot twice, Vainuku said. Both are expected to survive.

Police have not released details of what led up to the shooting, nor how the three shooting victims are related.

“Thus far, investigators have not had a chance to interview anyone directly connected to this case,” Vainuku said. “Until each person has been interviewed and the evidence has been processed, it would be potentially inaccurate to speculate as to the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

