

Drug Enforcement Agency and state officials on Wednesday morning announced the launch of a program aimed at combatting heroin use and opioid abuse, called DEA 360.

DEA 360 calls for coordinated, aggressive law enforcement, educational programs and a partnership with the medical community to avoid patients getting addicted to prescription drugs.

Utah becomes the ninth pilot location to host the program. And it is the first state-wide use of the program, which previously has been launched in metropolitan cities.

The DEA worked with state officials to create Utah-specific strategies to change public attitudes and perceptions of heroin and prescription drugs.

Officials want to curb drug usage by driving the price up; limiting availability to heroin and prescription drugs; and increasing the risks involved in trafficking drugs with harsher sentencing.

They also want to change public attitudes to discourage drug use.

“We can’t arrest our way out of this,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian Besser said, adding that there is an education proponent as well.

The DEA will launch social media and advertising campaigns, and plan outreach community events, in an effort to change attitudes towards heroin and prescription drugs.