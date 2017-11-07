1 of 9 View Caption

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jenny Brotherson, mother of Cody Brotherson, gets a hug after a memorial ceremony at F... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jenny Brotherson, mother of Cody Brotherson, looks at a street sign during a memorial ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crowds pause for a moment of silence, during a memorial ceremony at Fairbourne Station... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) West Valley City intern Police Chief, Colleen Nolan says a few words in remembrance of... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jenny Brotherson, mother of Cody Brotherson, speaks during a memorial ceremony at Fair... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) West Valley City intern Police Chief, S photo of West Valley City Officer Cody Brother... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) A candle burns in remembrance of West Valley City Officer Cody Brotherson, during a m... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jenny Brotherson, mother of Cody Brotherson, wipes a tear as she speaks during a memor... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jenny and Jeff Brotherson, parents od Cody Brotherson, hold a street sign after a mem...