

Bomb squad personnel on Tuesday afternoon were preparing to detonate a “suspicious device” discovered inside the Utah Transit Authority Intermodal Hub near 300 South and 600 West, in Salt Lake City.

UTA police Chief Fred Ross described the device as a “cylinder” of some sort, which had been left on a bench in the common area.

“It’s very much out of the ordinary for this location,” Ross said.



He said the device was first noticed at about 11:50 a.m.

Everyone one in the building and on the platform was evacuated, and bomb experts were called to the scene to detonate the device, Ross said.

“When we looked at it, we determined we weren’t going to mess with it,” Ross said. “We were going to call in our bomb squad.”



Meanwhile, TRAX service in the area was suspended.

“TRAX will not service SLCentral or Old Greek Town, and SLCentral buses will reroute to North Temple,” UTA tweeted at 12:20 p.m.