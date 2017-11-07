A woman died after a stolen car crashed into a pickup truck in West Valley City on Tuesday morning.

The driver of the stolen car told police he dropped something while driving south near 2900 South on Redwood Road at 8:15 a.m, according to West Valley City police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku. When he reached down to get the item, he veered into oncoming traffic and hit a northbound pickup truck head-on, Vainuku said.

The driver of the stolen car suffered minor injuries. But the crash trapped his female passenger in the car, and she was in extremely critical condition after being extricated, Vainuku said. She was later declared dead at the hospital.

Woman injured in morning accident on Redwood Road has died. NB Redwood at 2900 S is closed. pic.twitter.com/NxMoDZNYis — WVC Police (@WVCPD) November 7, 2017

Police have not released details of the man and woman’s relationship, or how they got the car.

“We know that it was reported stolen. We don’t know why this person had it or how he came to be in possession of the vehicle, so that’s something we’ll be investigating,” Vainuku said.



Neither the driver nor the passenger of the pickup truck was injured in the crash, she said.