A man suspected of working for a major Mexican drug cartel and trying to set up a new network in Utah County was booked into jail Monday.

Detectives from the Utah County Major Crimes task force arrested the 24-year-old man after he brought 10 pounds of methamphetamine from Mexico to sell for $60,000, said Lt. Dennis Harris.

Police took the man into custody Monday in a Walmart parking lot in Spanish Fork, Harris said, after he’d agreed to sell the drugs to undercover investigators. The man’s vehicle had Mexican plates, Harris said, and police believe he came to the U.S. with the specific purpose of distributing the drugs and setting up the network.