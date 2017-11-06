West Jordan police are seeking the public’s help in locating two persons of interest in connection with the suspicious death last Wednesday of a man whose body was left in the street near his own home.

The body of 22-year-old Dan Zuniga-Guzman was found following a 1:30 a.m. Wednesday call reporting a possible traffic accident near 6700 South and 4800 West, said Detective J.C. Holt. The caller reported that there was “some sort of commotion” followed by cars speeding off, Holt said.

The persons of interest are 23-year-old Jesus Molina and 22-year-old Breaaunah Huff.

Molina is described as 5-foot-6 and about 195 pounds, and may be driving a maroon-colored 2005 Nissan Altima with Utah license plate X153T.

Huff is described as 5-foot-4 and about 170 pounds.

(Courtesy West Jordan Police Department) Breaaunah Huff

Police said the two are believed to have “pertinent information” about Zuniga-Guzman’s death.

The victim had “suspicious, traumatic” injuries that led officers to believe his death was a homicide.

Holt said his injuries were not consistent with being hit by a car, but specifics about the injuries have not been released.

Information on any suspects or suspect vehicles in the case was not available, Holt said, but officers were looking into leads. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call dispatch at 801-840-4000.