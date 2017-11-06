A 51-year-old man accused of killing his elderly parents on Saturday has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated murder.

Robert John Liddiard was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, about three hours after Unified police found Robert and Diane Liddiard, ages 85 and 78, respectively, dead inside their Holladay home.

Carol Spackman Moss — a state representative for the Holladay area, who is a friend of the family and lives near them — said Sunday that Robert and Diane Liddiard’s son Robert John Liddiard, was taking care of them and was a primary caregiver.



Moss told The Tribune that Robert John Liddiard “had been a caring, loving caregiver to his parents.”



About 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police found Robert and Diane Liddiard at a home near 4700 S. Wander Lane after being called there for a welfare check, Lt. Brian Lohrke has said.

Details about how the two died were not immediately available.

The son was located and arrested at a home in Millcreek, according to Lohrke.

“There was evidence recovered from the other residence and on [the suspect’s] person linking him to the primary scene,” according to a jail probable cause statement obtained Monday by The Tribune.

Lohrke said Saturday that the son “suffers from mental health issues, which we believe attributed to his behavior today.”

Earlier on Saturday, the Liddiards’ son had allegedly told family members some things that made them worry for the couple, which prompted them to call police. When police arrived at the home, they found the couple dead, Lohrke said.

The family of those involved declined, through Lohrke, to make a statement to the media, although they said the younger Robert Liddiard “has been battling serious mental health issues for quite some time.”

Moss told The Tribune said that the elder Robert Liddiard was a colleague who taught biology and horticulture at Olympus High School, where Moss taught English.

She called the father Bob and the son Rob. She said the Liddiards had four children, Rob and three others.

“They were just really nice,” Moss said of the couple. “They were gentle people. They were very kind.”

Moss said many people who posted on Facebook commented on how nice Bob was. “I taught with Bob. He was a very gentle man,” Moss said.

She said Rob was a quiet kid in high school and nice. She was not one of his teachers.