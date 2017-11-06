Police were looking for a gun-toting man suspected in possibly three motel holdups in Utah County this weekend.

Provo police described the suspect as in his 20s, 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-2, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and dark-colored bandana.

He first hit the Sleep Inn, 1505 S. 40 East, about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. He reportedly burst into the motel’s lobby with a black handgun, leaped over the clerk’s counter and knocked over a cash register.

However, he fled the scene without any money, police said.

About an hour later the gunman robbed the Hampton Inn at 1511 S. 40 East, also in Provo.

Police also were investigating whether the same suspect held up a motel in Orem Sunday night. No further details were immediately available on that robbery.

No shots were fired and no one was reported injured in any of the incidents.

Police in both Utah and Salt Lake counties were looking for the suspect, considered armed and dangerous, as of Monday.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call 911 or their local police immediately.