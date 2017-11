A 30-year-old man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound early Sunday in a West Point residence by officers who were responding to a report of shots being fired.

Capt. Jennifer Daley of the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the death is being investigated as a homicide, and a 29-year-old man has been taken into custody.

No one else is being sought in the case and there is no public risk, Daley said.